Jennifer Garner is a hands-on and a doting mom to her kids.

On Thursday, the actress was spotted running errands in Los Angeles with her 5-year-old son, Samuel. However, Garner's companion seemed to grow tired later on, so the "Miracles from Heaven" star gave Samuel a piggyback ride.

In the photos shared by Daily Mail, it seemed that the duo was enjoying the piggyback ride because Garner and Samuel were all smiles. In another shot, Garner held her son's hand as he walked on a brick edging.

For the outing, Garner donned black sweatshirt, pants and sneakers. She accessorized her getup with dark shades and a shoulder bag. Meanwhile, Samuel wore a white polo shirt and blue jeans.

Garner has been spotted out and about with her kids frequently these days. In fact, on Tuesday, the "Peppermint" star was seen with her 9-year-old daughter Seraphina. The duo was in good spirits and was all smiles as they strolled together.

Sometimes, Garner's ex, Ben Affleck, joins her for their children's activities. For instance, they both watched Samuel's basketball game in Brentwood last week. The "Daredevil" stars were also joined by their two daughters Violet, 12, and Seraphina during the event.

Garner and Affleck split in 2015, but the pair remains amicable and continues to co-parent their three children. In fact, they still spend holidays as a family. The "Argo" actor and the "Love, Simon" actress spend Thanksgiving and Christmas together with their kids.

The couple has made it clear that their children are their top priority. Thus, Garner and Affleck work together to give their kids the family they always have, even if the "Justice League" star already has a new girlfriend.

Affleck has been seeing "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus. In fact, there are rumors that the pair is already planning to get married.

Meanwhile, Garner remains single. The "13 Going 30" actress was romantically linked to Josh Duhamel. However, Gossip Cop debunked those reports saying that nothing is romantic between the "Love, Simon" co-stars. Also, Garner already said that she is not seeing someone and is not interested in dating.

"I haven't been on a date and I am not interested in dating," Garner told Entertainment Tonight in November. "People want to set me up and I am just like, 'No thank you!' I would not have chosen this life for myself or for my kids. I would not choose to be single or be in this position. It's something that we are working through."

Photo: Getty Images/Christopher Polk