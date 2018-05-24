Jennifer Lopez has revealed why she likes Cardi B and why she thinks she easily gravitated to the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker.

Lopez opened up about the sensational rapper during her recent guest appearance on “TRL A.M.” The Hollywood singer-actress told host Sway Calloway that there’s this special connection between her and Cardi because of how the latter presents herself.

“I just found her very funny and amusing and I guess it was because it reminded me of the girls I grew up with and my family,” Lopez said after Calloway asked her if Cardi reminded her something about herself.

Lopez also revealed that she’s been following Cardi for years without knowing that they were both from the Bronx. “You know, it’s funny, I followed Cardi on Instagram for like four years now … I didn’t even know she was from the Bronx, that’s not why I was watching it,” she explained.

“She was just, you know, working in the clubs and talking to her phone from bed. But there was something about her …,” Lopez continued. “She would speak in a way that would make sense to me. She had a tremendous insight about life, people, and the way they acted and what they did.”

Lopez and Cardi recently collaborated with DJ Khaled for a single called “Dinero.” Lopez even performed the single with Khaled at the Billboard Music Awards last Sunday. Cardi wasn’t able to join her though since the “Be Careful” rapper is very pregnant at the moment, according to People.

Lopez’s admission to liking Cardi comes almost three years after she got into a social media controversy with Nicki Minaj. Lopez did a big dance number at the 2015 AMAs and the set included Minaj’s hit track “Anaconda.” When the camera turned to Minaj during Lopez’s performance, she appeared to be unimpressed, as per Us Weekly.

Many people noticed Minaj’s reaction and took it as a subtle diss to Lopez. However, Minaj, who previously had a beef with Cardi, clarified on Twitter that fans simply misunderstood her expression at the time. She didn’t indicate if she liked Lopez’s number though.

Photo: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison