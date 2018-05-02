Joanna Gaines may not have been prepared to learn she was pregnant with her fifth child, but the baby news came as a welcome surprise to the “Fixer Upper” star and her husband, Chip.

The couple, who are parents to sons Drake, 13, and Duke, 9, and daughters Ella, 11, and Emmie, 8, first announced the HGTV star’s pregnancy in January.

The 40-year-old designer admitted she was caught off guard by the pregnancy, but is thrilled to have a new baby join the family. In the latest issue of People, Gaines told the publication she began to suspect she was pregnant when she noticed a change in her mood

“I had been feeling a little emotional and crazy and thought, ‘Wow, this isn’t me,’” she explained.

Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

“Then all of a sudden I realized, ‘Hey, I remember this.’ When I saw the results of the test, my jaw dropped. Chip was in the driveway about to leave when I called him back and said, ‘We’re pregnant!’ He was so excited. We’re both just so excited,” she said.

However, Joanna and Chip are not the only ones happy about the upcoming arrival of the new baby. The star revealed her kids are also looking forward to having a new sibling. “Every single time they see my belly they have to rub it,” the Magnolia Journal founder revealed.

“I think it’s sweet because they’re older now, and I can see them wanting to be a part of this. We’re all rallying around this baby, which I feel is a sweet gift to our family.”

In September 2017, prior to learning about their fifth child, the couple announced their decision to end their popular design series on HGTV in order to focus on their business and family. Since finding out about her pregnancy, the star stands by her decision.

“We had a lot on our plates, and at some point, you have to call those shots when you feel like you need a break,” Gaines explained.

The television personality revealed the end of the series didn’t mean she and her husband planned to work on baby no. 5. “It was a total surprise. But when we found out, it solidified that it was the right decision to leave when we did.”

Gaines has not announced her due date but has confirmed she is expecting a baby boy.