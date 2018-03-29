For years, John Cena maintained he had no interest in having kids. However, his relationship with Nikki Bella and his role in the new film, “Blockers,” has made the WWE star reconsider his previous decision.

After Cena’s and Bella’s engagement at WrestleMania 33, the couple revealed children wouldn’t be a part of their marriage, but, it looks like the “Bumblebee” star is now open to having a baby with his bride-to-be.

During an interview on the Kyle & Jackie O Show, Kyle stated he was a bit surprised Cena was finally open to having a baby. The wrestler revealed addressing his feelings have helped him see the light and changed his opinion about having children. “Yes sir, and that right there is the power of love, my friend.”

Cena admitted that it was never Bella’s decision to pass on kids. “Well, that statement is not from her, it’s from me and it’s just me being a stubborn idiot,” he explained.

Although the star wouldn’t say whether the couple was already working on having a baby, he confirmed the option of children is now a possibility. “I am very open to certainly explore the process, whereas before it was like ‘Never, not a chance,’” he said.

Cena confessed he hasn’t been thrilled about talking about his personal decision but found it hard to avoid while promoting his new film. “Believe it or not, over the course of filming and promoting this film, the topic has come up so much,” he said.

“I didn’t want to address it or talk about it but now we've had some lengthy - and honestly quite difficult - conversations about it but I’m changing my tune.”

In November 2017, Bella admitted she was experiencing a slight case of baby fever thanks to her niece, Birdie Danielson, but has taken measures to resist wanting kids in the future.

“I will admit [that] Birdie, she’s just so amazingly cute [and] she does give me baby fever, but like shoot, I’ve already done so much therapy to not want a kid … but I mean, she gives me baby fever, but that’s not in the cards for me,” she told Us Weekly.

While having kids with Cena wasn’t initially a possibility, going forward, Bella will no longer have to pass on her desires to have a baby.

