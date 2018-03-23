John Cena and Nikki Bella’s relationship has had its ups and downs, but the couple has finally reached a place of understanding. However, the journey to achieving a successful romance wasn’t the easiest and included a major disagreement over a nude scene.

Although the couple has been fighting off break up rumors after the “Total Bellas” Season 3 trailer featured a scene in which it appeared the two were going to call off their wedding, Cena seemingly confirmed the two were able to get back in sync by learning from their past mistakes.

During an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show on Friday, Cena discussed his new film “Blocked,” which will feature a scene in which the wrestler’s rear end is shown on screen.

Although it may not seem like a big deal, the wrestler revealed he and Bella actually sit down to discuss whether he will show skin on camera, after he didn’t inform her of a previous nude scene.

In 2015, Cena appeared in Amy Schumer’s film, “Trainwreck,” which included a scene where the WWE star was completely nude. While actors frequently appear nude on screen, the wrestler forgot to warn Bella, who was his girlfriend at the time.

Cena revealed Bella was not pleased when she saw the scene, which prompted him to begin asking his fianceé for permission before he decides to strip down for the cameras.

The “Bumblebee” actor explained: “because for the ‘Trainwreck’ one I did not. I was like, ‘Ah, it’ll be fine!’ I was wrong. So that was a problem and that ended up being a tough discussion and now we review all the material that is thrown in my direction and we come to the conclusion that it will be OK.”

Meanwhile, in “Blockers,” Cena’s character attends a party where he competes in a drinking game that involves funneling alcohol through his rear end. However, this time around, he made sure Bella was well aware of the revealing scene.

During his interview, Cena also reflected on the moment he became engaged at WrestleMania 33. The star proposed to Bella in the ring, in front of cameras and a packed arena of fans who had the potential to ruin the engagement. “Sometimes they control the program,” he said.

“So I didn’t want 75,000 people to stand up and go, ‘No, no, no!’ Because as performers we often get caught up in the moment and I didn’t want her to look around and [see that].”

Even though the star was worried about how things would go, he confessed that his relationship with Bella helped him change for the better.

“I was super nervous, but I was definitely ready to ask her and that’s a big change of opinion for me. It took me a long time to get to that point, five years,” he told the host.

The couple is now happily planning their wedding, but, according to Cena, Bella is doing is most of the work. “We are both planning that and by that I mean I say ‘OK’ to things she asks,” he joked.

Bella and Cena have yet to announce a wedding date, but appear to be enjoying their time as an engaged couple.

Photo: Rachel Murray/Getty Images