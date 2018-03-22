Following John Cena’s proposal to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33, the WWE star has been patiently waiting for their wedding day to arrive. Even though the two are still in the process of planning the ceremony, the “Blocked” star couldn’t help but share how he desired to spend the rest of his life with his fiancé.

Although Cena and Bella have struggled with some relationship issues, which are expected to be featured on “Total Bellas” Season 3, the two have managed to work through their problems.

Despite their disagreements, Cena admitted he doesn’t see himself sharing his life with anyone else.

“We work every day on us. We have our problems just like everybody else. Some of our problems are very public, some of them aren’t. But we work every day on us. Anytime I get upset, I always just realize that I can’t live without her and I love her and that’s why I cave in on a lot of stuff,” he told Us Weekly.

Photo: Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP/Getty Images

The “Bumblebee” actor went on to admit that the couple’s long-running romance has helped them realize their union wouldn’t always run smoothly.

“Relationships are hard. Don’t ever think that love is easy. Love is beautiful, but we’ve had to come to the realization after being together for five years that love is not easy.”

Cena and Bella found themselves at the center of break up rumors after the trailer for their E! reality series featured a moment where the couple’s romance appeared to hit a breaking point. While the two were able to work through their problems, they also learned how to prepare for challenges in the future.

“It takes being able to mesh two lives. I would never ever want Nicole to be in a position where she says, ‘I’m holding you back from doing this because I feel it’s wrong for us.’ And I would never say that to her. That’s why she’s super busy and sometimes we don’t see each other for months at a time, but when we do see each other, it’s our time,” he told Us Weekly.

Cena and Bella may have found the key to making their relationship work, but they have yet to reveal whether their wedding day will be televised. Although the wrestler wouldn’t confirm their final decision, he did note the bride-to-be and her twin sister, Brie Bella, prefer to share their lives with their fans.

“They are so open and the first thing they think about – even when something is genuinely chaotic in their true life – is that because their fans are so dedicated and loyal to them, they feel as if [they do things privately], they’re robbing them from these experiences,” he stated.

Fans will just have to wait to see if Cena and Bella will share their wedding day with the world or keep the special moment to themselves.

Photo: Rachel Murray/Getty Images