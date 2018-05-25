Kate Middleton may want to be involved in big projects, according to an expert.

The Duchess of Cambridge is still on maternity leave and was last seen at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding. However, she penned a letter to support the Children's Hospice Week.

Handwriting analysis and consultant graphologist Tracey Trussell examined Middleton's stroke. According to him, the Duchess' handwriting means "business."

"Our signature is our public image - it's the face we show to the world. Still, like taking a peek inside a shop window, our signature reflects our inner desires," Trussell told Express. "Catherine's signature is regally poised, but it means business."

"The very large size highlights her bold enthusiasm to get involved with large projects, and the loops in the tall letters shows the imagination she skillfully weaves into her business," the expert continued. "There's a healthy mix of letter structures and garland connecting strokes which highlights her excellent social skills, and ability to carry out her duties with warmth, willingness and flexibility."

The expert added that Prince William's wife is proud of the works she does. This is reflected in the large capital letter "C" when she wrote her name.

"The pointed tips of the tall stems show her ambitious desires, and all the letters all joined together reveals that she will work methodically and single-mindedly to a happy conclusion," Trussell added. "Nothing will stop her, until she's achieved what she hopes to achieve. The long t-bar reveals her driving energy, and means she's happy to take charge, and the full stop at the end means that Catherine will have the last word! All very positive stuff!"

In related news, according to Middleton, among the most enjoyable moments in her life are the times she plays with Prince George and Princess Charlotte outside. Since the Duchess is on leave, she's spending more time with her kids.

In fact, just days prior to the royal wedding, Middleton was spotted taking a walk in Kensington Park Gardens. She was with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during the said outing. They were accompanied by the kids' nanny, Maria Borrallo and three protection officers.

It remains unknown when Middleton will return to her royal duties. But she is expected to be present at the Trooping the Colour in June.

Photo: Getty Images/Gareth Fuller