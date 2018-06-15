Kelly Love, White House senior assistant press secretary, is the latest member of President Donald Trump’s administration to leave her post on the press team. Friday will be her last working day, after which she plans on serve in the Department of Energy, according to Bloomberg.

One of the crucial aspects of Love’s job was to handle media questions related to agriculture, energy, legislative affairs, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Justice Department, among other agencies.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders praised the work that Love had done in the administration. She said Love "has been a valued member of the press team since day one of the administration. She will be promoted to the Department of Energy as principal deputy press secretary, allowing her to focus on issues she oversaw here at the White House."

Prior to landing a job in the White House, Love handled media for Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump, during the presidential campaign of 2016.

According to a 2017 Quartz report, Love earned an annual salary of $83,000 for her work as the senior assistant press secretary.

Sources familiar with the situation said Trump’s press team was experiencing heavy reshuffling in recent times. While some of the people in the communications department had been fired, others chose to leave, unable to shoulder the pressure of serving under the POTUS. Others have been assisted to find alternative positions elsewhere in the administration.

The news of Love’s departure comes amid rumors that Sanders and Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah plan to leave their designated posts in the near future.

According to a CBS report, which cited anonymous sources inside the White House, Sanders told her friends she planned to leave her post at the end of the year. While Shah was expected to follow in her footsteps, he had not set any tentative date for his exit.

Sanders took to Twitter shortly after the news report was published, rubbishing the authenticity of the rumors. “Does @CBSNews know something I don’t about my plans and my future? I was at my daughter’s year-end Kindergarten event and they ran a story about my 'plans to leave the WH' without even talking to me. I love my job and am honored to work for @POTUS,” she tweeted.

In the midst of an increasing number of vacancies opening up in the White House, the Trump administration recently mailed fliers with the subject line “Interested in a job at the White House?” to conservatives in Washington D.C., inviting them to apply for both high and low level positions by attending a job fair to be held at a senatorial building at the Hill.

“There are positions currently open and we are looking for the most competent conservatives to recommend,” the flyer read.

The “Executive Branch Job Fair” in question, is being organized by the Conservative Partnership Institute (CPI), an organization founded by former Heritage Foundation president Jim DeMint in 2017. It will be held at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Friday.

“CPI’s mission is to support conservatives in Washington and we are excited about giving hundreds of qualified, experienced conservatives an opportunity to meet with Trump administration officials and learn about career opportunities,” Rachel Bovard, senior policy director at Conservative Partnership, said in an email.

Photo: Getty Images/ Alex Wong