Kendall and Kylie Jenner will not be going to their brother Brody Jenner’s wedding, but it wasn’t because they weren’t invited.

An insider told Page Six that “Kendall and Kylie didn’t even bother to RSVP” to Brody and blogger Kaitlynn Carter’s Bali-based wedding.

On the other hand, their dad, Caitlyn Jenner, was able to RSVP. However, she would not be able to attend due to scheduled work commitments. Brody’s mom Linda Thompson and brother Brandon Jenner will be there to witness the joyful union.

It’s still unknown why Kendall and Kylie ignored their brother’s invitation, but Brody opened up about it during an interview with People. “My two little sisters, we never even heard from them. They never even RSVP’d I don’t think,” he said. “We sent them an invite but we just never heard anything back. Well, they’ll be missed. I would have loved to have had them there.”

As for Caitlyn’s absence, a source close to the reality stars said “everything is good between them,” since Caitlyn “will be throwing a big party for them when the newlyweds return to town.”

It seems like Caitlyn is eager to be present in her children’s lives as much as possible, because she shared during an interview with Broadly that they have all “moved on” with their lives.

“I spend a lot of time by myself here in the house,” she said. “I have a lot of children, but sometimes just because of circumstances, maintaining a close relationship with your kids is very tough.”

“We’re just human beings; we’re going to be here for a very short time. We come and we go and at the end, when it’s all said and done, hopefully your family is going to be there,” she added.

Caitlyn had a really good relationship with her Kardashian stepdaughters and stepson throughout the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” show, but ever since she transitioned from a man into a woman, things became complicated.

“I’ve lost all relationship with them,” Caitlyn said during a 2017 interview with Piers Morgan. “Yes, I don’t talk to any of them anymore.” Photo: Getty Images/Jason Merritt