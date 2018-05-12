ABC has canceled “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” after one season. Though the network’s decision to ax the show is heartbreaking for fans, series star Jason Ritter and the rest of the cast have handled the news with positivity.

In a statement he released on Twitter, Ritter expressed his appreciation to everyone who has backed the series since the beginning. “I just wanted to give my heartfelt thanks to everybody who watched and supported the show,” he wrote. “Reading your kind responses was always a highlight of my day. I continue to be inspired by all of you and all of the kindness you spread around.”

Ritter, who played the titular role, went on to advise fans to keep doing good to others. “Now [that the show has ended] it’s up to you to change the world around you by leading with the kind of courageous empathy I’ve seen from all of you for all our fellow human beings,” wrote the Emmy-nominated actor, who is “incredibly grateful” to have been part of the show.

Echoing Ritter’s parting words, Kimberly Hebert Gregory, who played Yvette on the series, told fans to continue living a life with hope and optimism. “Thank you to those who tuned in, but not only tuned in, went out into the world and lived the show’s message of hope & optimism,” Gregory wrote on Instagram. “Don’t stop. We won’t. Being kind and human can never be canceled.”

Meanwhile, JoAnna Garcia, who played Ritter’s onscreen twin sister, called her stint on the show as “one of the most special experiences” of her career. “I’m sad to see it end, but I’m so PROUD to have been part of it,” said Garcia, who also addressed the show’s cancellation on Twitter.

Other cast members who reacted to the show’s cancellation via social media were India de Beaufort (Kristin), J. August Richards (Nathan), Dustin Ybarra (Tyler), and Leslie Jones, who made a special guest appearance as Cindy in the show’s Season 1 finale. Read their tweets below:

Formerly known as “The Gospel of Kevin,” “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” were created by Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters. Though the show has a similar hopeful tone to ABC’s breakout hit “The Good Doctor,” the latter had a rough time building an audience, which apparently led to its cancellation.

According to Deadline, “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” debuted with a soft 4.2 million viewers and a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49 (Live+Same Day). Its ratings then slipped in most of the subsequent weeks.

What do you think of ABC’s decision to cancel “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World”? Tell us in the comments section below!