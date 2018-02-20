“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” star Jason Ritter opened up about working with Leslie Jones, who recently filmed a guest role in the upcoming Season 1 finale of the ABC series.

“It was incredible to work with her. She is a force of nature, so funny and such a passionate person,” Ritter told TV Insider of Jones. “I was initially a little nervous to work with her just because she’s so great and I’m such a fan of hers. I thought, ‘What if she doesn’t like me,’ and all this stuff.’ [But] she’s such a positive person, I mean you see it on her Twitter feed and everything. There’s just this enthusiasm that just pours out of her and that’s refreshing and lovely.”

As revealed by The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month, Jones will play as Yvette’s (Kimberly Hébert Gregory) fellow celestial being named Cindy. When Yvette starts to experience some very human weaknesses, she recruits Cindy to become Kevin’s (Ritter) temporary guardian. Though Cindy’s decision to help Yvette couldn’t be more thoughtful, Kevin quickly realizes that her approach is a little more intense.

“We had a lot of fun that day,” Ritter said of the time Jones was on set, before adding that there’s a “particularly ridiculous scene” involving their characters that he thinks fans of Jones will enjoy.

Photo: ABC/Guy D’Alema

While Jones’ involvement in the show seems like stunt casting, The Hollywood Reporter pointed out that it isn’t the case, as the “SNL” actress has tweeted her admiration and support of the show since it premiered last October.

“Leslie started tweeting about being a fan of the show, and the entire cast and crew were delighted and looked forward to her tweets every week. So as we were breaking the final episode, we wrote a part for her — never actually believing she’d be available. But the stars and schedules aligned, and Leslie wanted to do it — we still can’t believe it,” series co-creator Michele Fazekas said. “Watching Leslie meet Jason and Kimberly for the first time was amazing and surprisingly emotional — she’s such a pure heart and such a genuine fan. We’re all giddy around here. And Leslie fits right in!”

Ritter teased to Seat42F that the Season 1 finale (episode 16) will answer some burning questions but will also end with a “huge cliffhanger.”

“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” season ender, titled “The Right Thing,” is scheduled to air on Tuesday, March 6 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.

