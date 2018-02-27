Jason Ritter said that he’s not that too different from his character on “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World.”

During a recent Q&A via Facebook Live, Ritter was asked by a fan if he finds any similarities between him and his character Kevin Finn. And the actor revealed that there’s actually “quite a lot.” “Aside from the person talking to me that nobody can see, everything else is pretty much just me, basically,” Ritter said. “Little weird. Little selfish sometimes, [which] I’m trying to not be. But a lot of it is very similar.”

Ritter’s similarities with Kevin make it much easier for him to relate to his character. “I relate to him on almost every level,” the Emmy-nominated actor told TV Insider of his role on the ABC series. “I really related to him realizing that, at a certain point, he hadn’t been as good of a friend or family member to the people around him — that he’s sort of just been focused on himself. I connected with the element of Kevin that’s starting over. He went to a dark place and ended up having to begin again.”

Photo: ABC/Guy D’Alema

When asked who else in the cast is like their character in real life, Ritter answered on Facebook, “I would say India [de Beaufort], although she doesn’t talk like [her character Kristin]. She has a lovely English accent that she gets rid of for the show very convincingly. Sometimes when I hear her speaking in her real accent, I think she’s faking that. That’s how good her American accent is. But she’s just very sweet and kind and lovely.”

“Dustin [Ybarra] is also quite a lot like [his character] Tyler,” Ritter continued. “He just has that sort of energy and that positive spirit. And I love him a lot.”

Ritter then revealed that the least like their character on the show is J. August Richards, who plays Nate on the show. “Nate is sort of a little buttoned-up, kind of awkward and sweet. And J is also very sweet but not like that at all,” Ritter explained. “It’s funny when I see the show [because] it feels like he’s a totally different person. J laughs a lot. He’s constantly smiling, and he’s just such a fun guy. So he’s the least like his character.”

“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World’s” next episode airs tonight at 10 p.m. EST on ABC. Watch Ritter’s full Facebook Q&A below: