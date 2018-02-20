Jason Ritter thinks that the number of people that will watch the last three episodes of “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” Season 1 will be a good indicator whether the series will be cancelled or renewed for Season 2.

“I just hope that people watch these last three episodes or catch up,” Ritter told TVLine when asked what indicators he’s getting about the show’s renewal chances. “There’s so many different things in the air. [ABC has] to do new pilots. [So] we’ll probably know at the last second. But I think a good indicator [will be] how many people watch these episodes, which I hope is a lot.”

Ritter, who plays the titular role on the series, added that it’s important for him to see “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” get picked up for another season because there are only a few optimistic shows like it on TV today.

“That was one of the things that I responded to so strongly in the pilot,” the 38-year-old actor said. “[In] this period of time where it’s gotten so cutthroat, you [have] people online verbally brutalizing each other. It’s so easy to dismiss other people’s humanity through a computer monitor. So I do think it’s important. We have a lot of dark shows, and not a lot of shows that are [hopeful].”

“I feel like there’s a natural desire in humankind to balance things out,” Ritter said in a separate interview with TV Insider when asked why he thinks shows about morality and spirituality like “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” are slowly becoming a trend on television. “When there’s a lot of dark, you want some light, and when there’s a lot of light, you are sort of craving something dark.”

Meanwhile, Ritter told Seat42f that the potential Season 2 of “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” will feature “a whole new dynamic.” “I imagine that the second season will have to pick up right where the first season ends because you have to find out what happens afterwards,” the Emmy-nominated actor said. “But, yeah, it definitely is exciting to see the [Season 1] finale and see how they kind of wrapped certain things up and then also opened new cans of worms to make a second season very exciting.”

“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.