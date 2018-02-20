Tonight’s episode of “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” is a huge treat for “Reaper” fans.

“It was so fun,” “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” star Jason Ritter told TV Line of Season 1, episode 14 of the ABC series, which sees Bret Harrison and Tyler Labine reprising their “Reaper” characters. “I think, especially for people who are fans of ‘Reaper,’ it’ll be really fun to see those characters again. There are all these visual clues in the set decoration [about] what their characters have been doing all these years.”

On the “Reaper,” which aired from 2007 to 2009 on The CW, Harrison played the role of Sam Oliver, a college dropout whose life completely changed when he discovered that his parents had promised him to the devil. When he turned 21, Sam began his new life as a reaper, retrieving souls that had escaped from Hell. Labine, meanwhile, portrayed the character of Sock, Sam’s friend who assisted him collecting souls.

In episode 14 of “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” Kevin (Ritter) and Kristin (India de Beaufort) come across the “strange, mysterious duo” of Sam and Sock who are hiding out in the middle of nowhere.

“The place that they’ve been living is just filled with things from different ‘Reaper’ episodes and some extra things so you can sort of fill in the blanks of what’s happening, the two guys have been up to all these years later,” Ritter said of Sam and Sock in a recent interview with Seat42F. “I think for die hard ‘Reaper’ fans it’ll really be like a pause and scour the backgrounds type of situation. And I think for people who have never seen ‘Reaper,’ I think they’ll be intrigued enough to maybe go back and watch, which I highly recommend.”

Ritter said that he was fan of the “Reaper” but admitted that he hadn’t seen some of its episodes. “So, they schooled me [on the different ‘Reaper’ Easter Eggs displayed on set],” Ritter said. “Now I do wanna go back and watch all the episodes in order.”

While things at Sam and Sock’s abode in tonight’s episode of “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” give “Reaper” fans an idea of what the duo has been up to years after the CW series ended, Ritter told Parade that the two “don’t reveal a lot of what they’re doing” to Kevin.

“And Kevin doesn’t open up about his job either,” Ritter continued. “It’s one of those things where maybe if they had sat down and had a cup of tea, and been a little bit more trusting of each other, maybe they could’ve unlocked some secrets, but as of now, they’re both just going, ‘Oh, yeah, we’re all just normal people doing normal things. Don’t worry about it.’”

Also in the episode, Kevin and Kristin’s relationship deepens as she helps him seek Tyler’s (Dustin Ybarra) forgiveness. At the same time, Kevin tries to help Marc (Rhenzy Feliz), a young man who has left home in search of adventure. Meanwhile, Yvette (Kimberly Hébert Gregory) and Dave (Will Sasso) continue to struggle with human tendencies.

“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” Season 1, episode 14, titled “Old Friends,” airs tonight at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.