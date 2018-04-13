Kevin Spacey’s woes are far from over. It might have been months since his sexual assault scandal first broke out, but the police are still investigating his cases.

Prosecutors in Los Angeles are even reviewing sexual assault charges against him, according to The Guardian. The police have revealed that there is an ongoing investigation against him in California, while there are three active cases in London.

They are now thinking whether the L.A. district attorney’s industry sex crimes task force will charge him for attacking a man in West Hollywood back in October 1992.

Nicole Nishida, the spokeswoman for the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, confirmed that the force’s special victims bureau began an investigation into “allegations of a sexual assault involving Mr. Kevin Spacey on Dec. 11, 2017”.

“The events were reported to have taken place in October of 1992 in West Hollywood involving a male adult,” she said.

Meanwhile, district attorney spokesman, Greg Risling, revealed the case was handed to prosecutors on April 5 for review.

It was “Star Trek: Discovery” star Anthony Rapp who first opened up about what happened with him and Spacey back in 1986. Rapp, who was 14 then while Spacey was 26, told Buzzfeed that Spacey harassed him at a party when he was carried “up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold.”

After, several other individuals, including “House of Cards” crew, came forward and shared their own experiences of sexual harassment and intimidation at the hands of Spacey.

Former television news anchor Heather Unruh also shared that Spacey brought her son alcohol in a bar in Nantucket, Massachusetts, in July 2016. Her son was only 18 years old at the time, and the drinking age in Massachusetts is 21.

After getting the boy drunk, Spacey then “stuck his hand inside my son's pants and grabbed his genitals,” she told BBC.

Unruh said Spacey invited her son to a party, but he ran away when the actor went to the lavatory. A criminal investigation is now underway against the actor.

“Shame on you for what you did to my son. Your actions are criminal,” she tearfully said. Photo: Getty Images/Frederick M. Brown