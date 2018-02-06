It is not easy for sexual assault victims to come forward with their harassment stories, so it took a lot of guts and sacrifice for “Star Trek: Discovery” star Anthony Rapp to open up about what happened with him and “House of Cards” star Kevin Spacey back in 1986.

Rapp, who was 14 then while Spacey was 26, claimed that Spacey harassed him at a party when he was carried “up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold.”

When Rapp appeared on “The Talk” last Friday, he discussed his thought process when he exposed Spacey of sexual misconduct. “I knew that there were more stories so I was just hopeful that coming forward would encourage more people to tell the truth,” he said. “I knew that it was a risky thing. I knew that he was very popular and certainly a respected actor, but at the same time I knew that I was trying to protect people.”

Rapp earlier said that he received both praise and criticism for his revelation. While many were upset that his accusation cost Netflix its hit political drama, “House of Cards,” many others were grateful that he took a stand against improper behavior in Hollywood.

“I’ve been very surprised by it all,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I’ve been very gratified by the response I’ve gotten from so many people. I think all of this is an important step to dismantle the machinery that allowed this sort of thing to continue.”

After Rapp came forward, several crew members of “House of Cards” also came confessed that they were victimized by Spacey’s “predatory” behavior.

A former production assistant told CNN that Spacey sexually assaulted him during one of the show’s early seasons. The employee claimed that Spacey put his hands down his pants without consent while he was driving the actor to the set. Later, Spacey cornered him and touched him inappropriately.

Former television news anchor Heather Unruh also accused Spacey for molesting her son. She revealed that the actor brought her son alcohol in a bar in Nantucket, Massachusetts, in July 2016. Her son was only 18 years old at the time, and the drinking age in Massachusetts is 21.

After getting the boy drunk, Spacey then “stuck his hand inside my son's pants and grabbed his genitals,” she told BBC. Photo: Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil