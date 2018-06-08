“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Kim Kardashian and her husband, rapper Kanye West, are pro-President Donald Trump. But whenever their love for the president gets publicized, both personalities get criticized heavily, even by their fans.

So when asked by CNN about her meeting with the president and if she is now part of Trump’s endorsers, Kim replied: “I think Kanye’s already given him legitimacy in that way.”

“I was working on this before. I don’t think I would be used. At the end of the day, he heard me out. We got the job done. What could he really use me for?” she continued.

West has been very vocal about his love for the president, and even stated on Twitter that they both have “dragon energy.”

Personally, Trump is very pleased with West’s endorsement. In fact, the president claimed that the rapper’s unabashed support helped increase his popularity within the African-American community.

“Kanye West must have some power because you probably saw I doubled my African American poll numbers. We went from 11 to 22 in one week,” Trump said at the National Rifle Association’s annual conference in Texas, according to Bloomberg. Trump did not identify the source of his data.

On the other hand, West’s Twitter followers did not agree with his beliefs. “He doesn’t love. He doesn’t spread love. He spreads fear. His tactics aren’t ethical and disruptive,” a netizen said of Trump.

“Kanye, all good BUT Trump does NOT love, period,” another tried to reason with the rapper. “How can you talk the talk you do yet align yourself with someone like him? I know I’m a nobody to you but think again.”

However, there were some who were thrilled with West’s outspoken views. “Your conviction, your courage to speak your mind and allow your private thoughts to be open to the public is what our nation is built on -respect and decency .... you’re changing the public mindset and you’re a profile in courage. Keep on keeping on, love you man!” a fan wrote.

“Thank you for standing up for what you believe! God bless you and our Great President!” another added. Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Barria