E3 2018 continues this Sunday, and Microsoft was among the publishers who introduced and showcased upcoming games at the event. During its conference, Microsoft released a new teaser trailer for “Kingdom Hearts 3,” which, sadly, has been delayed to early 2019.

Despite the delay, there are more reasons to celebrate because “Kingdom Hearts 3” will feature iconic characters from three very famous Disney movies. In the upcoming installment of the crossover action role-playing game series, players will get to meet “Frozen,” “Wreck-It Ralph” and “Tangled” characters.

In the trailer that was showcased at E3, Sora, Donald Duck and Goofy are seen meeting Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff and Anna when their world gets covered in snow. Ralph from “Wreck-It Ralph” and Rapunzel from “Tangled” are also seen interacting with Sora and pals. Plus, the footage features some cameos from “Monsters Inc.” and “Toy Story” characters.

Polygon also pointed out that the new gameplay clip shows many other things, including Larxene of Organization XIII and a dark version of Aqua. There also appears to be gummy flying ships and new moves by Sora in different worlds.

Unfortunately, “Kingdom Hearts 3” won’t be coming this year. Developer Square Enix announced that the game has been delayed to early 2019. The long-awaited crossover RPG is now set to launch on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Jan. 29, 2019, Eurogamer has learned.

At the conference, director Testuya Nomura apologized for the delay, saying, “We’ve announced the release day for ‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ ahead of E3 at the Kingdom Hearts Orchestra — World Tour. I’m sorry that we’re asking for a little more time than initially planned. Please look forward to other information, including a few trailers at E3. Thank you.”

“Kingdom Hearts 3” was first announced at E3 2013. Last year, Square Enix gave a vague 2018 release window, but many fans hoped that it could keep that promise. With the announcement this Sunday, it’s clear that Square Enix will miss it, as per The Verge. But hey, at least more details about the game will be disclosed at Square Enix’s own media briefing at E3 this Monday, June 11.

Photo: Reuters/Lucy Nicholson