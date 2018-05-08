Kylie Jenner’s bodyguard, Tim Chung, is hot, hot, hot - so much so that netizens have been drooling over him and even insinuating that he is the real father of Stormi Webster.

Chung is supposed to stay on the sidelines and protect Kylie, but because of his good looks, the bodyguard has taken center stage recently. In fact, many people have commented just how much Stormi takes after him in looks.

Whenever Chung posts photos on Instagram, he gets bombarded with comments about Kylie and Stormi. “At first I thought this was all [expletive], but you literally look like you can be the father of Stormi,” a netizen commented.

“You’re Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy,” insisted a fan. “How much do you think Kris paid him to keep his mouth shut?” wondered another.

“If you’re not [Stormi’s] daddy, you can be my daddy,” jokingly wrote a netizen.

Kylie gave birth to Stormi on Feb. 1, and she has named rapper Travis Scott as the baby’s father. The two started dating last April, shortly after Kylie broke up with her on-again, off-again boyfriend of several years, Tyga.

Even though several people would like to believe Chung is Stormi’s dad and he should be the one with Kylie, a source close to the lip kit mogul said her relationship with Scott is the real deal.

“Kylie and Travis are doing well,” a source told People, just two days after the lip kit mogul rented out Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles to celebrate Scott’s 26th birthday.

“They are a great family,” the source added. “Kylie is very in love with Travis. He is an amazing dad and loves spending time with their daughter. He has very much stepped up.”

So how is Scott caring for his girls? He is giving them time - even if it means he has to sacrifice his work schedule. “He hasn’t been working much and is instead focused on spending time with Kylie and Stormi,” the source explained. “Kylie’s family is very happy with him. He is young, but acts much more mature. After all the Tristan [Thompson] drama, they are especially happy that they don’t have [similar problems] about Kylie. She loves being a mom and she is very happy with Travis.” Photo: Getty Images/Andrew Toth