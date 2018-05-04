Before getting pregnant, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are already head over heels in love with each other. But since the arrival of their daughter, Stormi Webster, their bond only strengthened.

“Her relationship with Travis couldn’t be stronger. Having a child together really changed their relationship for the better,” a source close to the couple told People.

“Kylie spends so much time with Stormi. She’s super proud to be a new mom and is very hands-on,” the source added. “She’s more hands-on than he is, but he still definitely does his fair share to help wherever he can.”

In fact, the insider revealed that Scott has sacrificed some of his work schedule just so he could be more present in Kylie and Stormi’s lives. “He is an amazing dad and loves spending time with their daughter. He has very much stepped up,” the insider said. “They are a great family. Kylie is very in love with Travis. They are doing well.”

Kylie and Scott got together last year shortly after the lip kit mogul broke up with her on-again, off-again boyfriend from 2014 to April 2017, Tyga. Since Kylie got together with Scott so soon after her break-up with Tyga, the latter even insinuated back in September 2017 that he was the one who got Kylie pregnant. “Hell nah that’s my kid,” he wrote on Snapchat, before promptly deleting it, according to Us Weekly.

Since the reports of Tyga being the real father of Stormi refused to die down, Tyga decided to set the record straight on Twitter just this March. “I’ve never said anything about someone else’s child or family insinuating my involvement; and will never do so,” he wrote. “Please, Stop spreading false stories and attacking people’s families. I have nothing to do with any of that. People should be able to live in peace.”

Kylie and Scott are now enjoying a family vacation in Turks and Caicos. It is Stormi’s first international trip, and the three of them stayed at the luxurious Amanyara resort, where Kylie’s sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian also recently enjoyed a vacation. Photo: Getty Images/Bob Levey