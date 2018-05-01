“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Kylie Jenner and her rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott, are in a really great place.

“Kylie and Travis are doing well,” a source told People, just two days after the lip kit mogul rented out Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles to celebrate Scott’s 26th birthday.

“They are a great family,” the source added. “Kylie is very in love with Travis. He is an amazing dad and loves spending time with their daughter. He has very much stepped up.”

So how is Scott caring for his girls? He is giving them time - even if it means he has to sacrifice his work schedule. “He hasn’t been working much and is instead focused on spending time with Kylie and Stormi,” the source explained. “Kylie’s family is very happy with him. He is young, but acts much more mature. After all the Tristan [Thompson] drama, they are especially happy that they don’t have [similar problems] about Kylie. She loves being a mom and she is very happy with Travis.”

In contrast, Kylie’s sister Khloe is having a tough time navigating her relationship with her baby daddy, Thompson. He was caught cheating on her several times while she was still pregnant with baby True. Days after news of his infidelity broke out, she gave birth in Cleveland.

People expected Khloe to drop Thompson like a hot potato after giving birth, but she decided to let him be with his daughter as she stayed in Cleveland.

Despite his indiscretions, she did not want him to miss out on being a father to True. So she decided to stay in his house in Cleveland…for a while. After all, True’s nursery is already set up in his house, and she is still figuring out if their relationship has a future despite his cheating ways.

But now, Khloe decided it is time for her to go home. “Khloe is planning to head back to L.A. soon, because she wants to be surrounded by her family and friends as she goes through this difficult time,” a source told ET. “Khloe is a strong woman, but like everyone, she needs the support of her loved ones.”

“Khloe’s nursery is ready for True in L.A., so she’s just waiting for the right time to head home,” the source added.

Photo: Getty Images/Bob Levey