For several weeks now, people have been buzzing about Kylie Jenner’s bodyguard Tim Chung and have insinuated that he is the real father of her daughter, Stormi Webster.

Netizens even put photos of Chung and Stormi together and remarked how similar they look, as compared to Kylie’s boyfriend and baby daddy, Travis Scott.

The members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have mostly kept quiet about this issue, but Kylie finally responded to the vicious rumors by posting a photo of “Stormi’s parents” on Instagram.

Earlier, Chung also shut down the rumors that he is father of Stormi by making his “first and last” post about the “incredibly disrespectful” rumors swirling in social media.

He asked the media to stop spinning any stories involving him and the Kardashian-Jenner family, since his involvement with them is “in strictly a professional capacity only.”

Whenever Chung posts photos on Instagram, he gets bombarded with comments about Kylie and Stormi. “At first I thought this was all [expletive], but you literally look like you can be the father of Stormi,” a netizen commented.

“You’re Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy,” insisted a fan. “How much do you think Kris paid him to keep his mouth shut?” wondered another.

“If you’re not [Stormi’s] daddy, you can be my daddy,” jokingly wrote a netizen.

Kylie gave birth to Stormi on Feb. 1, and she has named Scott as the baby’s father. The two started dating last April, shortly after Kylie broke up with her on-again, off-again boyfriend of several years, Tyga.

Even though several people would like to believe Chung is Stormi’s dad and he should be the one with Kylie, a source close to the lip kit mogul said her relationship with Scott is the real deal.

“Kylie and Travis are doing well,” a source told People, just two days after the lip kit mogul rented out Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles to celebrate Scott’s 26th birthday.

“They are a great family,” the source added. “Kylie is very in love with Travis. He is an amazing dad and loves spending time with their daughter. He has very much stepped up.” Photo: Getty Images/Andrew Toth