Fatherhood has really taught rapper Travis Scott to show his softer, more nurturing side. Ever since his girlfriend and baby mama Kylie Jenner gave birth to their daughter, Stormi Webster, Scott has received nothing but praises for being a doting dad and partner.

But that’s not all. Scott’s good side has extended even to his fans. During the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, Florida, on Saturday, Scott went out of his way to protect a fan who was being roughed up by security guards.

Scott was in the middle of a performance when a fan climbed on stage, according to People. The fan was invited up by the rapper, but the guards manning the event though he was intruding and quickly shoved him to the floor and kicked him.

In response, Scott shoved the guards away and helped the fan to his feet as the crowd cheered. After the guards left, Scott handed the microphone to the fan and recited the lyrics to his song. When he was done, Scott ushered the fan back to the audience and he warned the guards not to interfere.

“Security don’t you touch him. Turn the lights on. Hold on. I got you,” Scott said as he assisted the concertgoer. “Don’t do that cop, he’s okay, he’s okay. He’s a part of the show. He’s all right.”

“Everyone with a camera put your cameras down, help this kid,” he added before continuing with the concert.

Scott’s public appearances might be more limited now since he has given up some of his work schedules to spend more time with Jenner and Stormi.

“He hasn’t been working much and is instead focused on spending time with Jenner and Stormi,” a Kardashian-Jenner family insider shared. “Kylie’s family is very happy with him. He is young, but acts much more mature.”

Even Jenner’s mom, Kris Jenner, could not help but feel proud whenever she sees the new parents together. Kris earlier said that Scott is “great” as a father to Stormi. “I haven’t really seen him change a diaper, but I’m never there at diaper time. He’s really, really great, really attentive and couldn’t be cuter with Kylie,” she gushed. Photo: Getty Images/Bob Levey