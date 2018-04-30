Talk about fun! “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Kylie Jenner pulled out all the stops to make sure that her man, Travis Scott, enjoyed his 26th birthday.

The reality star rented out the entire Six Flags amusement park in Valencia, California for Scott to enjoy with their family and friends, according to E! News. Even their daughter, Stormi Webster, was there to take part in the fun.

Kylie made several posts on her Instagram Stories feed showing how the party went down. “Rented out Six Flags for baby’s birthday,” Kylie wrote. “They’ve never been.”

Some of the guests include Kylie’s sisters Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. Her best friend, Jordyn Woods, was also present, including her brother-in-law, Kanye West.

For Scott’s birthday cake, a custom-made treat that resembled a ride from Six Flags Astroworld, a Houston-based theme park that closed in 2005, was prepared. A likeness of Scott, Kylie and Stormi were seen riding the roller coaster, as seen in the tweet posted by West.

On the other hand, Kim posted a video of the group riding Riddler’s Revenge, one of the park’s scariest coasters. “I just didn’t have the heart to do this one,” Kim wrote.

Kylie seems really happy with her relationship with Scott. They only started dating last year, so wedding bells are not yet in their future. However, the couple is not in any rush to tie the knot. A source even told ET that Kylie “has never been so happy” because of her baby daughter and her flourishing relationship with Scott.

“Kylie and Travis are in a really good place,” the source said. “Travis is very hands-on, and knows it’s also important to treat Kylie special.”

Even though parenting can be tough, the two make it a point to spend quality time with one another and focus on their relationship. “Whenever the two get free time, they make it a priority to have date night,” the source further shared.

When they do so, Kylie’s mom, Kris, and her sisters take turns watching over her baby girl. “The Kardashian-Jenner clan loves watching Stormi whenever they get the chance,” said the insider.

Kylie and Scott got together last year shortly after the lip kit mogul broke up with her on-again, off-again boyfriend from 2014 to April 2017, Tyga. Photo: Getty Images/Bob Levey