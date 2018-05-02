Many people have accused “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Kylie Jenner of getting plastic surgery, because her face has drastically changed since her childhood years.

But Kylie has time and again denied the accusations, revealing that the only thing she had changed is her lips. She told her sister, Kim Kardashian West, during an interview with the Evening Standard that her thin lips have always been her biggest insecurity - so she got lip fillers.

Due to this insecurity, Kylie said she started her own cosmetics company - Kylie Cosmetics. “It came from an insecurity and I turned it into something. I was insecure about my lips, and lipstick is what helped me feel confident,” she explained. “It’s the most authentic thing I’ve done in my career, and it really relates to me, and I feel like people can tell that I’m super passionate about it.”

However, Kylie is not entertaining any thoughts of plastic surgery for now. She said that she does not think any less of people who have gone under the knife, but it’s not something she would choose for herself.

“I feel like if it makes you feel better, and if that’s what you want to do, I’m not against it,” she said. “Right now I probably wouldn’t do anything, actually.”

Kim replied, “You’re 20, so I hope not! We’ll talk in 20 years, and then maybe you’ll have a different answer.”

Kylie already talked about her decision to get lip fillers in the past. Back in 2016, she told Complex Magazine that it was a criticism from a boy that made her think of enlarging her lips.

“This guy I kissed was like, ‘Your lips are really small but you’re a really good kisser. I didn’t think you were gonna be good at kissing.’ It was so rude. From then on, I just felt like I saw guys staring at my lips. I felt like no one wanted to kiss me,” she said.

Kylie even confessed that she “went too far” with lip fillers at one point, and her lips became “very painful.”

Kylie’s sister, Khloe, also discussed Kylie’s lip insecurity in 2015. “When it comes to her lips, I knew it was one of her biggest insecurities. She used to always take pictures covering her mouth. I didn’t even know when she first did her lips. It wasn’t noticeable, then it started getting bigger and bigger. I guess that was something she just wanted,” she reflected. Photo: Getty Images/Bob Levey