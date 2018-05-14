For weeks now, people have buzzed about Kylie Jenner’s hot bodyguard, Tim Chung, and how similar he looks to her daughter, Stormi Webster.

People even suspected that he is the real dad of Stormi, and not rapper Travis Scott. While the Kardashian-Jenner clan has decided to keep quiet regarding the matter, Chung has had enough and decided to set the record straight.

He made his “first and last” post about the rumors on social media and said that insinuations about him being the real father of Stormi is “incredibly disrespectful.”

He asked the media to stop spinning any stories involving him and the Kardashian-Jenner family, since his involvement with them is “in strictly a professional capacity only.”

Whenever Chung posts photos on Instagram, he gets bombarded with comments about Kylie and Stormi. “At first I thought this was all [expletive], but you literally look like you can be the father of Stormi,” a netizen commented.

“You’re Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy,” insisted a fan. “How much do you think Kris paid him to keep his mouth shut?” wondered another.

“If you’re not [Stormi’s] daddy, you can be my daddy,” jokingly wrote a netizen.

Kylie gave birth to Stormi on Feb. 1, and she has named Scott as the baby’s father. The two started dating last April, shortly after Kylie broke up with her on-again, off-again boyfriend of several years, Tyga.

Even though several people would like to believe Chung is Stormi’s dad and he should be the one with Kylie, a source close to the lip kit mogul said her relationship with Scott is the real deal.

“Kylie and Travis are doing well,” a source told People, just two days after the lip kit mogul rented out Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles to celebrate Scott’s 26th birthday.

“They are a great family,” the source added. “Kylie is very in love with Travis. He is an amazing dad and loves spending time with their daughter. He has very much stepped up.”

The two are taking things slow, so wedding bells are nowhere near their future. For the meantime, they are simply enjoying their small family. Photo: Getty Images/Andrew Toth