The stars of “LA to Vegas” opened up about what it was like to work with Eva Longoria who directed tonight’s Season 1, episode 6 of the Fox comedy.

“She did a great job. She was like a pro,” Dylan McDermott (Captain Dave) said of Longoria as a director in a featurette for the episode. “I was so impressed by her. She came in here and she hit it out of the park. I can’t wait to see this episode. I think it’s going to be one of my favorites.”

Kim Matula (Ronnie) added that Longoria knows exactly what she’s talking about and what she’s doing behind the camera. “She’s smart and she’s “hilarious,” Matula added of the “Desperate Housewives” alum.

Ed Weeks (Colin), meanwhile, said that Longoria “really understands actors” and “gives notes that are very direct, and very well communicated.”

Nathan Lee Graham (Bernard) echoed Weeks’ comments, saying that Longoria is “so good with communicating, which is great for a director.” Graham went on to say that the Golden Globe-nominated actress has been in the cast’s shoes so “she knows exactly” what feeling they’re going through. “She’s been the best,” Graham said.

Dermot Mulroney, who is reprising his recurring role as Captain Steve in tonight’s episode, was also asked about how well Longoria is as a director. And the actor said, “She’s an awesome director. She has a great sense of humor and a really great eye for making things that are funny just a little funnier.”

While Season 1 episode 6 is Longoria’s first directing gig on “LA to Vegas,” the actress has directed a number of TV series before, including Lifetime’s “Devious Maids,” The CW’s “Jane the Virgin,” NBC’s “Telenovela,” ABC’s “Black-ish” and Fox’s “The Mick.”

“Directing is something that I love to do, and I definitely want to keep directing,” Longoria told Variety in April. “To me, it’s like my second nature. It comes second nature for me. It’s a place where I feel like I can use all of my creative muscles.”

While Longoria is relatively new to directing, she thinks that she’s “really good” at it. “The reason I say — confidently not arrogantly — [that] I am a really good director [is] because I am a woman,” she explained. “And because directing is about problem solving and I think women are the best problem solvers in the world. it’s a full day of problem solving everyday on set.”

“LA to Vegas” Season 1, episode 6, titled “#PilotFight,” airs tonight, Feb. 27 at 9 p.m. EST on Fox.