Captain Dave’s nemesis returns in the next episode of “LA to Vegas.”

According to the synopsis for Season 1, episode 6 of the Fox comedy, Colin (Ed Weeks) attempts to train Captain Dave (Dylan McDermott) for a fight he has scheduled with his rival Captain Steve (Dermot Mulroney).

The trailer for the episode suggests that the fight is a boxing match, and it appears that the two pilots have challenged each other to a bout after having a petty argument aboard a plane of Jackpot Airlines.

“Your name isn’t Dave Jackpot,” Captain Steve tells Captain Dave in front of the plane passengers.

“It is,” Captain Dave insists, “on several dating websites.”

Elsewhere in the promo clip, Captain Steve is seen warming up in the locker room. And when Bernard (Nathan Lee Graham) checks up on him, Captain Steve punches a hole in the wall to show how ready he is to take Captain Dave down.

Also in the episode, Artem (Peter Stormare) and Nichole (Olivia Macklin) collect bets on who between Captain Dave and Captain Steve will win. Meanwhile, Ronnie (Kim Matula) turns to an unlikely source for help as she deals with a personal dental emergency.

Mulroney made his first appearance as Captain Steve in Season 1, episode 3. In the installment, Captain Steve was assigned to cover Captain Dave’s regular flight route after the latter broke his wrist.

“The confusion has been so real for so many years,” McDermott told Variety last month of the public confusion between him and Mulroney because of their similar names and vague resemblance. “So the fact that we could poke fun at ourselves and finally be on screen together and create more confusion, I think, is perfect.”

“When they brought this idea to me, I thought it was genius,” McDermott told USA Today of his reaction when he learned that they’re bringing Mulroney to the show. “And, when I got the call, I thought, ‘I can’t blink now,’” Mulroney added.

While the two actors might have resented the public’s confusion between them in the past, McDermott said that they have “finally arrived at a place where it’s zen” and now they’re friends.

“I’d like to thank all of Dylan McDermott’s fans for just happening to be fans of mine,” Mulroney said. “It actually made the fan base a lot bigger.”

McDermott added, “If we were one person, we’d have an amazing career.”

“LA to Vegas” Season 1, episode 6, titled “#PilotFight,” airs on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 9 p.m. EST on Fox.