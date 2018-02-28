The Los Angeles Lakers and reserve forward Corey Brewer have agreed to a contract buyout, according to reports.

Brewer, 31, will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. He is earning $7.58 million this season, according to Spotrac.

In February 2017, the Houston Rockets traded Brewer and a first-round pick to the Lakers for combo guard Lou Williams.

With the Lakers giving increased playing time to young forwards like Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma, Brewer has seen sporadic playing time. He averaged 14.9 minutes per game in 2016-17 and 12.9 minutes per game this season.

"I just want to play basketball," Brewer told the Los Angeles Times. "It's tough not to be playing. I know I can still play. It's just we're a young team — they're a young team — and they're all about going young right now. I just want to have a chance to play, have an opportunity to play, now I have an opportunity to play. Maybe help a playoff team make a run."

Brewer can offer teams a veteran presence and solid perimeter defense.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Brewer could be reunited with Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Billy Donovan. Brewer played for Donovan at the University of Florida.

Sam Amick of USA Today listed four other teams that might have an interest in adding Brewer.

Corey Brewer expected to take his time in deciding his next spot after his Lakers buyout, I’m told. Cavs, Wizards, Portland, Bucks have shown some interest already, but Corey wants a legit role. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 28, 2018

Meanwhile, Yahoo Sports and ESPN reported that rookie point guard Josh Hart, who is right-handed, suffered a small fracture in his left hand during Wednesday's practice. Hart could be sidelined for most of March.

After a slow start to the season, Hart saw more playing time in recent months with starting point guard Lonzo Ball injured. Hart, who averaged 32.1 minutes in February, shot 51.8 percent from the field in 10 games this month.

Photo: Getty