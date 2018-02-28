The Legends are again teaming up with John Constantine in the Season 3 finale of “Legends of Tomorrow.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, Matt Ryan has officially signed on to reprise his role as Constantine in the season ender of the CW series, airing on April 9.

As Warner Bros. Television confirmed to ComicBook.com three weeks ago, Ryan’s occult detective will also appear in Season 3, episode 15, titled “Necromancing the Stone,” which is set to air on March 19.

Constantine was last seen in Season 3, episode 10, in which he enlisted the help of the Legends after encountering a girl (Madeleine Arthur) possessed by Mallus (voiced by John Noble). The Legends accompanied Constantine to a present-day psychiatric hospital in Star City, and were surprised to discover that the possessed girl was actually a young version of Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford).

Despite their efforts, Constantine and the Legends failed to save young Nora from Mallus, as her father, Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough), suddenly showed up and managed to convince her that Mallus is actually her savior.

Although Constantine didn’t stick around at the end of the installment, Ryan told ComicBook.com last month that the events in episode 10 leave the door open for his character’s return.“When [Damien] was first mentioned in ‘Arrow,’ there was obviously some connection between him and John,” Ryan said. “And then with everything that happens in this episode, it does leave the door open a bit. There is obviously some other kind of relationship that they’ve had or backstory that goes on between him and John, which there is potential to explore.”

Also, before stepping out of the Waverider in episode 10, Constantine told the Legends that he would do some digging on the mysterious sixth totem after realizing that the totems could be the keys to stopping Mallus. Constantine also told Sara (Caity Lotz) to just give him a call if she and the team need his help once again with Mallus.

Aside from Constantine, other characters confirmed to return in the season finale are Johnathon Schaech’s Jonah Hex and Franz Drameh’s Jax Jackson.

Photo: The CW