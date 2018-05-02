LG Electronics has finally unveiled the LG G7 ThinQ in New York City. As expected, the LG G7 ThinQ features a notch on its display and impressive specs that could rival other Android flagships on the market.

The LG G7 ThinQ features a 6.1-inch LCD FullVision display with a screen resolution of 3,120 x 1,440. It features a tall 19.5:9 aspect ratio display and is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The G7 ThinQ also has a super bright display at 1,000 nits and supports 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The display is said to be so bright that users should have no problem with visibility even when it’s under direct sunlight.

The LG G7 ThinQ’s display can also be set to six different viewing modes: auto, eco, cinema, sports, game and expert. The notch can also be hidden by completely blacking out the top portion of the display. This gives the phone a more traditional look and hides the notch away.

Inside, the LG G7 ThinQ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It also has a microSD card slot that supports 2TB cards and a 3,000mAh battery that supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 technology. The phone is also IP68 water and dust resistant, and it also meets the military standard MIL-STD 810G.

The LG G7 ThinQ features dual 16-megapixel cameras on the back and a single 8-megapixel camera with an f/1.9 80-degree wide angle lens up front. The standard 16MP camera features an f/1.6 aperture lens, while the secondary 16MP camera features an f/1.9 aperture Super Wide Angle lens.

Photo: Lg Electronics

The most important thing about the cameras on the LG G7 ThinQ is that they comes with enhanced AI features that were first introduced with the LG V30S ThinQ. The AI CAM on the G7 ThinQ now offers 19 shooting modes, which is two times more than what was offered in the V30S ThinQ. This should make it easier for users to capture the best photo possible without having to mess around with the settings.

LG claims that low light photography on the G7 ThinQ is even better with the Super Bright Camera feature. The company says that this will allow users to capture images that are up to four times brighter than what last year’s LG G6 is capable of. LG is using a combination of software processing, pixel binning and AI algorithms to make this possible.

The LG G7 ThinQ also supports Live Photo mode, which is able to record one second before and after a photo is taken. There’s also the Portrait Mode, which can create artificial bokeh (background blur) in photos. Portrait Mode works for both the standard and Super Wide Angle cameras.

LG appears to be investing a lot in AI and it looks like the company has teamed up with Google to bring in other neat AI features. The LG G7 ThinQ is one of the first devices to natively support Google Lens features. This will be available inside the Google Assistant and Google Photos app. Google Lens will be able to provide users with more information on what they’ve captured with their camera. This includes landmarks, animals, books and plants. It can also identify text, allowing users to easily add contact information from business cards.

The LG G7 ThinQ also features a dedicated Google Assistant button located below the volume button. A single press will launch Assistant, while a double press will launch Google Lens. Users can also press and hold on the button and start talking to Assistant. The G7 ThinQ also comes with Super Far Field Voice Recognition, which allows Assistant to recognize the user’s voice from up to 16 feet away.

“The LG G7 ThinQ is strongly focused on the fundamentals and its launch marks a new chapter for our company,” LG Electronics Mobile president Hwang Jeong-hwan said. “Through the combination of personalized and useful AI functionalities with meaningful smartphone features, this is LG’s most convenient smartphone yet”

Lastly, the LG G7 ThinQ is equipped with superior audio hardware since it comes with LG’s Boombox Speaker. This allows the handset to produce sound that’s ten times louder than the competition, according to Engadget. The G7 ThinQ is actually the very first smartphone to support DTS:X virtual 3D sound for all content. The handset also supports 7.1 channel audio when users listen with earphones. The device also has a Hi-Fi Quad DAC that can deliver rich sound through high-impedance earphones.

LG didn’t give out a release date or price for the LG G7 ThinQ. However, the device will be available in South Korea “in the coming days.” The LG G7 ThinQ might not hit North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia until May or mid-June, according to Android Central.

Photo: LG Electronics