Lionel Messi says his chances of playing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup depend on how Argentina fares in Russia this summer.

Messi will be taking part in his fourth World Cup when Argentina begins their campaign on Saturday against European minnows Iceland in Group D.

While he achieved Under-20 World Cup glory with his national side back in 2005, the Barcelona legend is yet to win a competitive honor with the senior team.

He has come close in recent years only to suffer three consecutive years of finals heartbreak, losing in the World Cup final to Germany in 2014, which was then followed by consecutive penalty shootout losses to Chile in the Copa America finals in 2015 and 2016.

The 2016 loss even led to him temporarily retiring from international duty in a decision that drew plenty of scrutiny from critics. But as he turns 31 later this month, Messi is unsure if he will play in another World Cup after this summer.

"In these four years we experienced important changes in the selection," Messi was quoted as saying by FourFourTwo. "In addition, it was very difficult for us to qualify for Russia, we were only able to get it in the last match in Quito [against Ecuador]."

"But know that we arrived in Moscow calmly, with great enthusiasm, eager to start. We were preparing very well these weeks. We have great players and we will fight in every game. They ask me if it will be my last World Cup and I do not know. I do not think about it now. Surely it will depend on how we go this month, how we finish in the tournament," he added.

Messi's success with Barcelona is a different level than with the national team, with multiple La Liga and Champions League titles bringing him a joint-record five Ballon d'Or crowns.

However, he would trade all those personal honors for glory with Argentina.

"I already said that I would change the Ballons d'Or for a title with the national team," Messi added. "And I'm not saying that they have no value, no, but the collective prizes will always be ahead of the individual. I have won a lot with Barcelona and my motivation has always been the same: to win again."

"I'll go after that in Russia. Getting a World Cup is the best for any player. It motivates me a lot to win the World Cup."

Should Messi fail to guide Argentina to victory this summer, comparisons with Diego Maradona are only inevitable with the latter helping the national team win the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

However, earlier this month, Maradona claimed Messi had nothing to prove for Argentina.

"I would advise Messi to keep playing, to enjoy the game," Maradona said. "He has to forget about the critics, if he can win the World Cup or not. He doesn't have to demonstrate anything. He has to enjoy the game on the field."

"I don't know [coach Jorge] Sampaoli, I don't know how he plays. But, I know a lot of the players and I know they will give everything. And I think they have a good opportunity to win. But I don't choose [Argentina] as a favorite because the favorite one never wins."