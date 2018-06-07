“Love Island” star, Dani Dyer, was recently criticized after she compared herself to Meghan Markle.

During the show’s recent episode, Dyer struggled to fall for Jack Fincham. They decided to take a break from their short-lived romance. Prior to Dyer and Fincham’s conversation, she told the other female contestants that she wants a relationship that’s similar to Prince Harry and Markle.

“I just want something like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. They were unexpected. People weren’t expecting their relationship to work but it does,” she said (via Express).

However, several fans didn’t like the comparison. One of them wrote, “What a quote from Dani ‘look at Harry and Meghan, they were expected.’”

Another fan tweeted, “Did Dani just relate her and Jack to Harry and Meghan?”

Meanwhile, Dyer is not the first “Love Island” contestant to talk about the former “Suits” star. Earlier this week, Rosie Williams also likened herself to Prince Harry’s wife.

“I think there’s a way that people think they have to dress and the way that they have to behave. I’ve never changed to what everyone thinks a solicitor should be like. I’ve just been myself and it works for me. So yeah, kind of like ‘Suits’ and Meghan Markle, the way they dress. I dress like them,” she said (via Express).

“Love Island” is a British reality TV show hosted by Caroline Flack. It features a group of men and women who are looking for a summer of love and romance in Majorca. The winning couple will bring home over $60,000.

In related news, Queen Elizabeth II reportedly thinks that Markle needs a “steadying hand.” Ingrid Seward, the author of “My Husband & I,” told People, “The Queen knows the potential pitfalls of not giving [new members] a guiding hand. It’s all about the monarchy. She can’t expect Meghan to know everything without being shown. She doesn’t want 70 years of hard work to be for nothing. I’m sure she feels Meghan needs a steadying hand in these early days.”

The Queen and Markle will have the opportunity to get to know each other better when they head to Cheshire this month.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson