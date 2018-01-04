Massachusetts was met with brutal weather conditions Thursday after the arrival of Winter Storm Grayson, which was expected to bury much of the region in roughly 12 to 18 inches of snow. Residents, however, were also forced to contend with coastal flooding.

Flood warnings were issued for the New England region's east coast ahead of the snowstorm, which was expected to affect citizens residing in the north and east areas that face the shoreline. Pictures and video showed what was being considered some of the worst weather to hit the area in recent history as flooding submerged the streets, trapped residents and neared the tops of car windows.

"There will be widespread flooding of vulnerable shore roads and basements," the National Weather Service (NWS) wrote in a warning issued Thursday. "A few low spots could be inundated up to six feet. Waves on top of the high water levels will likely damage vulnerable decks, stairs, and docks near the water line. Vulnerable homes and businesses along the water may sustain damage."

Barnstable, Essex, Nantucket, Norfolk and Plymouth counties were affected by Thursday's severe weather. Storm conditions were expected to continue into the evening.

"Make sure you're prepared for coastal #floods caused by winter storms and #snow. Learn what to do before, during, and after a flood," the Massachusetts government wrote on Twitter. The government advised affected citizens on its website of what to do ahead of the storm and other preparation tactics, despite the fact that flooding is the most common hazard in the state.

While no reports of fatal injuries due to the flooding had yet been reported, many residents had their hands full managing the severe weather. The strong winds, emerging waves and snowfall at two to three inches an hour led rescue crews to provide aid to individuals stranded in cars and homes.

"Unless your car has a plow in the front and a salter in the back, there's really no reason for you or your vehicle to be out on the roadways hindering snow removal efforts in Boston," the Boston Police Department wrote on Twitter.

The tide height in Boston Thursday matched that of the blizzard that hit the region in 1978. Many individuals left work early Feb. 6, 1978, to get home safely before the snowstorm hit full swing. The occupants of nearly 3,000 cars and 500 trucks, however, were stranded after the wind-blown storm quickly went into effect.

The blizzard of 1978 killed 73 people and left more than 4,300 others injured, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).