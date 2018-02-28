The bad decisions of past “Survivor” contestants will come back to haunt the newest tribes of the CBS series. Season 36 of the reality competition will kick off on Wednesday with the premiere of “Ghost Island,” and fans are in for a big twist.

Like other installments, the 2018 “Survivor” season will see 20 castaways split into two tribes to begin the reality competition, but unlike other seasons, they’ll not only have to win competitions, they’ll also be tasked be reversing “the curse” of past bad game decisions.

Fans can anticipate the new episodes to include real idols and advantages from previous seasons, which will serve as “a haunted graveyard of unfortunate choices made by former players.” In the end, one player will be named the sole survivor by the jury and win the coveted cash prize.

“‘Survivor’ continues to be a complicated game of social politics and everything rests on one’s ability to make the right decision at the right time,” host Jeff Probst said of the upcoming installment. “This season, ‘Ghost Island’ serves as a constant reminder that one bad decision can haunt a player forever.”

The two-hour premiere, which kicks off on CBS at 8 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Feb. 28, will introduce viewers to the following 20 cast members. Get to know their occupations, hometowns, ages and tribes below, and check out their cast photos above.

“ NAVITI” TRIBE (Purple)

Angela Perkins, 42

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

Army veteran

Chelsea Townsend, 24

Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

EMT

Desiree Afuye, 21

Hometown: Newark, N.J.

Student

Kellyn Bechtold, 31

Hometown: North Manchester, Ind.

Career vounselor

Morgan Ricke, 29

Hometown: New Albany, Ind.

Marine animal trainer

Bradley Kleihege, 26

Hometown: Haslett, Mich.

Law student

Chris Noble, 27

Hometown: Florida Keys, Fla.

Male model

Domenick Abbate, 38

Hometown: Nesconset, N.Y.

Construction supervisor

Sebastian Noel, 22

Hometown: Melbourne, Fla.

Fishing guide

Wendell Holland, 33

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.

Furniture designer

“MALOLO” TRIBE (Orange)

Jenna Bowman, 23

Hometown: Detroit, Mich.

Account executive

Laurel Johnson, 29

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.

Financial consultant

Libby Vincek, 24

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Social media strategist

Stephanie Gonzalez, 26

Hometown: Ocala, Fla. via Puerto Rico

Graphic sales

Stephanie Johnson, 34

Hometown: Boise, Idaho

Yoga instructor

Brendan Shapiro, 41

Hometown: Herndon, Va.

Physical education teacher

Donathan Hurley, 26

Hometown: Phelps, Ky.

Caretaker

Jacob Derwin, 22

Hometown: Merrick, N.Y.

Music teacher

James Lim, 24

Hometown: Los Angeles

Business analyst

Michael Yerger, 18

Hometown: Knoxville, Tenn.

Real estate agent