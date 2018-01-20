Meghan Markle broke a royal protocol again in her recent royal engagement.

On Thursday, the "Suits" star and Prince Harry visited Cardiff Castle in Wales. The crowd was waiting for them outside in hopes of getting a video or photo of the royal couple.

Then, one girl asked Markle for an autograph and the royal bride-to-be did not disappoint her. Prince Harry's fiancée grabbed the pen and signed it, People reported.

Caitlin Clark, 10 was overjoyed with Markle's kindness that she did not mind the misspelling of her name. The "Horrible Bosses" star wrote "Hi Kaitlin" with a "K" before adding a heart and smiley emojis.

"I don't really care," she told the publication. "My heart is still racing. I've never got a royal autograph before. This is going to make everyone jealous."

The royals usually decline when asked for an autograph for security purposes. This is the reason Kate Middleton and Prince William don't do this too. The family is taking safety measures for fear that their signatures might be copied and forge.

Based on the Royal UK Blog, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as well as the rest of the royals are only permitted to sign royal documents and guest books. They are expected to say "no" to other opportunities of giving out their signatures.

In fact, when Prince Charles was asked for an autograph one time his response was "Sorry, they don't allow me to do that."

Also, when royals sign, they only write their first names. For instance, Princess Diana's signature always reads "Diana." Meanwhile, Middleton has followed suit by writing "Catherine" whenever she needs to sign during official visits.

Markle is expected to follow the same rules when she becomes an official royal following her wedding with Prince Harry in May. In fact, this is one of the things that the actress has to stop doing.

Aside from not giving in to signing autographs, Markle is expected to take no more selfies and lessen her social media presence. The "Remember Me" star has already addressed this by deleting her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Prince Harry's bride-to-be may not also be allowed to go in public alone and vote. The parliament website forbids the queen to vote during an election and the members of the royal family abide by the same law.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson