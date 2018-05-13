Meghan Markle once went out with porn star and Hollywood actor Simon Rex, but their romance was not meant to be.

Rex admitted that he did porn when he was young to pay bills. In an interview in 2014, he confessed that he won an award for Best Gay Solo Video in 1997.

In 2004, he went out on a single date with the "Suits" actress. It happened when they both appeared in the same episode of U.S. sitcom "Cuts." However, the future royal turned down his invitation for a second date, and he suspected that it was because of his garlic breath.

"But I'm blaming it on the garlic noodles," Rex told The Sun. "To this day that's like an ongoing joke — don't order the ­garlic noodles that ruined my chances!"

Rex and Markle were both new to the show and they were nervous. They knew each other easily because they were together all day on the set. He also flirted with her.

"I remember flirting with her, cracking jokes and her laughing. My ego loved that, of course," Rex continued. "I don't believe in love at first sight but I believe in lust at first sight and she was really attractive. She's a beautiful girl."

The actor finds Prince Harry's fiancee "sweet and very polite." For him, Markle was nice and he knew that they were not compatible.

"Meghan seemed well-raised and ­educated, she wasn't a bad girl. She was kind of a square," Rex recalled. "That's probably why we didn't hit it off, I'm a little more rough around the edges. When I asked her out again I just got the hint she wasn't into me. I took it on the chin."

In related news, prior to dating Prince Harry, Markle was with Canadian celebrity chef Cory Vitiello. Their relationship lasted for over a year and ended weeks before the "Hollywood Bosses" star met Prince Harry.

According to sources close to them, Vitiello and Markle's relationship was serious. In fact, they thought that the two would get married.

"They [Markle and Vitiello] began an intense relationship that would last for almost two years, causing many in their circle to believe it would lead to the altar," David Jones wrote.

"It was serious. They were living together in the house, and they were in their 30s, so they weren't young kids," Vitiello's mom said.

Markle is getting married to Prince Harry on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson