Meghan Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, was recently spotted on her way to yoga class in Los Angeles.

The sighting came over a week after she traveled to the United Kingdom to attend her daughter’s wedding to Prince Harry. The 61-year-old social worker was photographed in her black and navy-blue yoga gear. She also had a black yoga mat in tow.

Days before heading to yoga class, the social worker was also photographed by the Daily Mail walking her two dogs in Los Angeles. The sighting came after Ragland was criticized by Markle’s half-sister Samantha Markle.

The MS patient criticized Ragland for allegedly cashing in on the royal wedding. The single parent was also slammed by Samantha for sharing some of Markle’s childhood photos to the tabloids. Markle’s half-sister also claimed that Ragland sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey, but their rumored conversation has not yet aired on television.

Most recently, Samantha slammed the coat of arms that was given to her half-sister. She said that it looked as though it was created by a kindergarten. The self-proclaimed author of “The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister” also expressed her disappointment over their dad, Thomas Markle Sr., not being named in the coat of arms.

“Extremely improper that my father was not named on the coat of arms, and quite frankly it looks like it was drawn by someone in a kindergarten classroom. Our father is American but we have ties in the family tree to royalty in several places according to the college of arms,” she wrote on Twitter.

In a follow-up post, Samantha claimed that her dad is related to royalty.

Samantha’s online tirade against Markle, Ragland, and the royal family started after it was reported that the former “Suits” star is dating Prince Harry. Things just got worse after Markle and Prince Harry decided to not invite the members of the Markle clan to their royal wedding.

