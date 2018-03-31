Meghan Markle's headpiece on her big day may not be the traditional diamond tiara.

The "Suits" actress is expected to wear a tiara on her royal wedding with Prince Harry. But instead of going with tradition, she might reinvent a headgear for the occasion instead.

"I don't think it will be a traditional diamond tiara but it could be one loaned to her by the Queen," Leslie Field, author of "The Queen's Jewels: The Personal Collection of Elizabeth II," told People. "My feeling is that Meghan and Harry have a new way of working events."

"It won't be a traditional headdress, meaning a diamond tiara. It may be that it is a headdress as opposed to a tiara. It could be her American heritage and could be made with fabric flowers, set with fake jewels," Field continued.

Aside from Field, Eva Hartling, the vice president of Markle's favorite jewelry brand, Maison Birks, thinks that the actress will stick to her style and fashion when choosing a headpiece for the royal wedding.

"I'm sure she will go for something that is true to her style and I'm sure it is going to be refined and elegant," Hartling said. "It will probably involve a simple pair of earrings that will bring out her natural beauty, she won't overdo it."

Aside from choosing low-profile jewelry or headpiece, her wedding gown is expected to be simpler than the one Kate Middleton wore when she tied the knot with Prince William in 2011.

"Kate Middleton's dress cost 150,000 pounds ($210,240). It was her parents, Carol and Michael Middleton, who paid for that bill. I think it was very unlikely that Meghan would spend more than that and in doing so try and upstage a future queen," royal biographer Katie Nicholl said.

Markle's bridal gown is expected to include a lace design with sleeves. In addition, the "Harry: Life, Loss, and Love" author thinks that it will be perfect for the event.

"So I think you will be probably pleasantly surprised for Meghan the 'rule breaker' when it comes to this dress," Nicholl added. "I think it's gonna tick all the right boxes: traditional, elegant, sophisticated, memorable, and fitting."

Prince Harry and Markle will tie the knot on May 19 at St. George Chapel at Windsor Castle. The wedding ceremony will begin 12 p.m. UK time (7 a.m. EST). After that, the couple will depart for the carriage procession.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson