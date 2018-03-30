Meghan Markle is glowing in her recent magazine cover.

On Thursday, Tatler shared a snap of Markle's cover for its May issue on Instagram. "The May issue - out Monday 2nd April," the caption read.

In the snap, the future royal flashes a radiant smile. She sported a white top that bared her shoulder. "What Meghan wants." the headline read, "How Meghan Markle Will Change Prince Harry, The Royal Family, The Aristocracy, Everything."

According to Daily Mail, Prince Harry's fiancée is a "natural choice for the magazine." Five years ago, her fiancé was named as its "Man of the Year" for its November 2012 cover.

Aside from Markle and Prince Harry, a number of royals have already appeared on the magazine cover. In January 2016, it released a "The Diana Issue" that featured the Princess of Wales' unseen photos. But aside from this, Princess Diana had already appeared in the publication numerous times.

Kate Middleton also graced the magazine cover twice. Two months before her royal wedding to Prince William, Tatler released an Andy Warhol-inspired photos of the Duchess of Cambridge for its cover. After a few months, Prince George and Princess Charlotte's mom appeared on its cover again for its February 2012 issue.

Lady Amelia Windsor, Pippa Middleton, Princess Eugenie and Queen Elizabeth II also scored their own cover in the magazine. Prince Harry's ex Cressida Bonas also appeared in its October 2013 issue. At that time, she and Prince William's brother were still dating.

Earlier this year, Markle's cover for Good Housekeeping magazine also made headlines. In the shots, Prince Harry's bride-to-be sported a knitted jumper, denim shorts, hat and bag. In one snap, the "Remember Me" star flaunts her long legs.

Prince Harry and Markle are tying the knot on May 19 at the St. George Chapel at Windsor Castle. Their wedding ceremony will begin 12 p.m. UK time (7 a.m. EST).

Since the couple would not be able to return to the Buckingham Palace for the balcony kiss, royal experts give their different predictions how Markle and Prince Harry would reinvent this.

"It is the moment which the media need on an occasion as significant and historic as this and I am sure there will be a kiss after the service on the steps of St George's Chapel before the carriage procession begins," Richard Fitzwilliams said.

"This couple are so touchy feeling, so incredibly tactile. I'm hoping we might get a couple of kisses on the carriage ride," royal correspondent Victoria Arbiter said. "It's about a two-mile ride through Windsor, post-wedding, so I think we might see a kiss then."

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson