Meghan Markle's relationship with Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family will not be smooth-sailing after she weds him on May 19, according to a numerologist.

Glynis McCants, a numerology expert, gave an overview of how the "Suits" actress' relationship with her future husband and in-laws could be in the future. Based on his prediction, life won't be easy for Markle when she joins the royal family.

Prince Harry

The Duke is very much in love with his fiancée, but they still need to work together to maintain their relationship as there will be hurdles for them along the way.

"In Harry and Meghan's case, they have three Challenge numbers out of six so they will both have to work hard to keep the relationship alive. They do have a Soulmate Connection in numerology though, because of the three numbers they share, and that helps," McCants told Daily Mail.

According to Johnny Fincham, a palm reader expert, Markle will be "terrified of failure, very bossy and dominating by using charm, wit and drama to get what she wants." Thus, the couple should exert effort to keep their romance alive.

Kate Middleton

According to the numerologist, Markle and the Duchess of Cambridge have four Challenge numbers, so they have to find ways to "agree to disagree."

Middleton, being the future queen, would not want Markle to upstage her. However, the actress might have a hard time keeping herself in the background. Markle is good at appearing as if nothing is wrong and will try her best to get along with Middleton. But McCants warns, "keep your eyes open for those side-ward glances you're apt to see between them when they think no one is looking."

Queen Elizabeth II

The monarch and Markle share three numbers. Thus, it will be easy for them to connect. In addition, family means so much to both of them, and they know how to "put up a good front and protect their privacy as much as possible."

Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Prince William

The Duke of Edinburgh, Duke of Cornwall and Duke of Cambridge's life paths are naturally matched to Markle. As a result, the three gentlemen will likely be charmed by Prince Harry's wife-to-be.

In fact, there might be times when Prince William will side with Markle when his wife complains about her future sister-in-law. But his chart indicates that he is a peacemaker, so he will not be looking for conflict. Prince William will opt to remain silent between the two women.

Other Royals

Markle is expected to get along just fine with Camilla Parker-Bowles, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The "Horrible Bosses" star and the Duchess of Cornwall have the same numbers, 6 and 9. Meanwhile, her chart and Prince Harry's two royal cousins are very close, so they will not have a hard time liking each other.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson