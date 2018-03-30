Princess Diana used to date a rock star, according to her former butler.

On Thursday, Lisa Oldfield appeared on KIIS FM where she spilled the chitchats she had with former royal butler Paul Burrell when they starred in Network Ten's "I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here." According to the reality star, Burrell told her how he sneaked Bryan Adams into the palace for Princess Diana.

"Yeah, Diana and Bryan Adams hooked up in the mid-90s. Apparently, Paul used to sneak him into Kensington Palace in the boot of his car," Oldfield said.

Princess Diana and Adams' romance supposedly took place in 1996 after her split from Prince Charles. The "Baby When You're Gone" singer's then-girlfriend Cecilie Thomsen was reportedly aware of it. She claimed that he cheated on her with the princess, which caused their breakup.

"I knew Diana had an affair with Bryan," Thomsen said. "Bryan knew Paul Burrell very well and Paul was part of the inner circle around Bryan, and he also introduced him to Diana. The first time Bryan met Diana I wasn't invited. Ours was a stormy relationship and Bryan's affair with Diana didn't make it easier."

In Burrell's book "A Royal Duty," he claimed that Princess Diana had nine secret lovers that included a Hollywood actor, a novelist, a sporting legend, a musician, a politician, a lawyer, an entrepreneur and a billionaire businessman. But according to author Kate Snell, the late princess found love in Dr. Hasnat Khan, a cardiologist.

"She was a person constantly in search of love. That dominated her whole life," Snell said. "Very near the end of her life, she said to one of her friends, 'I'm no longer lonely. I know what love is now' and I think that's the gift that one man gave her. And that one man was Dr. Hasnat Khan."

Princess Diana's marriage to Prince Charles was doomed. In fact, in an interview with Panorama in 1995, she was quoted saying, "Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded." In addition, she suspected the Prince of Wales of plotting an automobile accident to kill her and marry Camilla Parker Bowles.

"Her words were 'these next few months, are the most difficult months of my life. I fear my husband is going to kill me. In an automobile accident. With head injuries. In order that he can remarry,'" Burrell said. "That is spooky. She predicted her own death nine months before she died."

