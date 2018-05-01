Meghan Markle may wear a white wedding dress when she walks down the aisle next month.

Royal fans are divided whether Markle will wear a white dress or not on her big day. According to a historian, there are chances that the "Suits" actress will wear one as wearing a white gown is a tradition.

"The tradition of the white wedding dress is really very recent and it comes from Queen Victoria – previous to her, brides would wear any colour," Kate Williams said on ITV's "Invitation to a Royal Wedding" documentary (via Express).

"When Victoria got married, she was in pure white, which signalled to the world that she was this innocent girl and so different to the debauched monarchs who'd gone before," she said. "And there is still this convention across the board, even the most fashion-forward, the most celebrity of brides, everyone still wears white."

Earlier, a fashion expert suggested that Prince Harry's fiancee may opt for an ivory gown instead of the usual white. This is because she was previously married to Trevor Engelson.

"The etiquette on white dresses for second marriages is now very fluid. A lot of divorced brides choose to wear white again. However, she is marrying a member of the Royal family, so she may opt for ivory or an off-white shade which actually would be perfect on her skin tone," Raishma explained.

Meanwhile, Markle's makeup on her big day will reportedly highlight her natural beauty including her freckles. The actress is known for her preference to look authentic.

"I think Meghan will go with a classic, timeless look similar to what we have seen her wear lately," Lydia Sellers told People. "Natural, dewy-looking skin, with her freckles peeking through, a sheer pink lip and a daytime smoky eye with beautiful volume in her lashes."

Unlike Kate Middleton, Markle is unlikely to do her own makeup on her wedding day. Celebrity beautician Lesley Reynolds believes that the star will have her own team of makeup artists for that occasion.

"I think she would have her own team over from the US to ensure she looks her best on the big day," Reynolds explained. "A professional will be able to accentuate your best features and create that flawless look without the makeup appearing too heavy or cakey."

"It is also more likely that your makeup will last longer throughout the day and into the night when applied by a professional and be less stressful for the bride," Reynolds continued.

Photo: Getty Images/Kirsty Wigglesworth