Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have officially announced their decision to not invite Donald Trump, Barack Obama, and Justin Trudeau to their wedding.

A spokesman for the Kensington Palace told People, “It has been decided that an official list of political leaders – both U.K. and international – is not required for Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s wedding. Her Majesty’s Government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by The Royal Household.”

But even though former President Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, have not scored an invite to the royal couple’s wedding on May 19, a royal source said that Markle and Prince Harry plan to visit them in the United States soon.

The same source said that all of the guests at the couple’s wedding at St. George’s Chapel have a link to them in one way or another.

Trudeau’s office also released a statement regarding Prince Harry and Markle’s nuptials on Tuesday.

“While the prime minister and Sophie Trudeau will not be attending the wedding, we congratulate Prince Harry and Ms. Markle and wish them the best,” the statement read.

Governor General Julie Payette also announced that she won’t be attending Prince Harry and Markle’s special day.

“She will send her personal congratulations and wishes to the new couple on the occasion of their wedding,” a rep for Payette said.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton were required to invite leaders and dignitaries to their wedding in 2011. After all, Prince William is in direct succession to the throne, and Prince Harry isn’t. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding was also a much bigger gathering than the one that Prince Harry and Markle will have.

“It will still be a royal wedding and an important occasion,” the royal source said.

Prince Harry and Markle will wed at 12 noon (7 a.m. EDT) next month. A carriage procession will follow at 1 p.m. (8 a.m. EDT). Two receptions will take place on May 19. One of them will be held at St. George’s Hall and the other one will be at the Frogmore House.

Photo: Getty Images/Niall Carson - Pool