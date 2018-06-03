Prince Harry will serve as best man at his best friend Charlie van Straubenzee’s wedding in August.

Thomas Mackie, a journalist for Express, revealed that Straubenzee will tie the knot to Daisy Jenks, a filmmaker, in Surrey.

Prince Harry’s best friend played an important role at his wedding to Meghan Markle on May 19. Even though the 33-year-old prince didn’t ask Straubenzee to be his best man, he and his brother, Thomas, served as ushers at the wedding.

Straubenzee also gave a speech at the royal couple’s wedding reception. One of the guests revealed that his message to his best pal was filled with hilarious and touching anecdotes.

“He described how awful it had been for Harry to go through everything and how proud all Harry’s friends are of how he has come through it. He told Harry how happy his mother would have been that he has found love with Meghan and how excited she would be to see them starting their lives together as a married couple. Harry was pretty emotional at that point,” the guest said.

The Straubenzees are also close to Prince Harry’s older brother Prince William. In fact, Thomas is one of Princess Charlotte’s godparents. Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s sons also serve as patrons of the memorial fund launched by the Straubenzees in honor of their late brother, Henry, who passed away in 2002 following a car accident.

In 2013, Prince William and Prince Harry were also asked to usher at Thomas’ wedding to Lady Melissa Percy. The couple already divorced.

In related news, Prince Harry and Markle tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. As of late, it is still unclear whether or not Prince Harry will attend his best friend’s wedding by himself or with his wife. He and Markle are expected to make public appearances as part of their job as members of the royal family. As such, they may have a very tight schedule ahead.

Photo: Reuters/Dominic Lipinski/Pool