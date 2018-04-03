Queen Elizabeth II will be paying for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's pricey royal wedding.

Prince Harry and Markle are set to tie the knot on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The couple's union is one of the most awaited events this year. Their nuptials will not be as grand as Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding, but it will still be pricey.

Bridebook.co.uk, broke down the cost of the "Suits" star and the Duke's upcoming nuptials. Based on the number one wedding app, Prince Harry and Markle's wedding may cost up to $2.8 million.

Here's a breakdown estimate from the app:

The wedding dress – $420,000

Flowers – $155,000

Photography and videography– $24,000

Cake – $70,000

Stationery – $28,000

Music – $420,000

Trumpets – $127,000

Decoration and production – $183,000

Wedding rings – $8,500

Bridesmaid outfits – $7,500

Flower girl and page boy outfits – $2,400

Church fees – $250

Groomswear – $11,000

Hair and makeup – $14,000

Entertainment – $21,000

Wedding favors – $4,000

Toilets for guests – $49,000

The amount does not include the couple's honeymoon which is expected to be over $169,000 and the security costs that may reach up to $42.3 million.

According to Business Insider, traditionally the bride's family foots the bill, but Queen Elizabeth II insisted on paying Prince Harry and Markle's nuptials just as she did for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

"As was the case with the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, The Royal Family will pay for the core aspects of the wedding, such as the church service, the associated music, flowers, decorations, and the reception afterwards," the palace said in a statement.

In related news, a membership-based pressure group who called themselves Republic petitioned to the parliament of the United Kingdom not to spend a dime of the public money for Prince Harry and Markle's wedding. They appeal because they know that the taxpayers' money will be used to secure the bride and the groom on their wedding day.

"Taxpayers should not be funding a private wedding, no matter who is getting married," Republic wrote. "If Harry and Meghan want to turn their big day into a public event, they need to pick up the bill – all of it."

Photo: Getty Images/Julian Simmonds