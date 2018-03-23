Prince Harry's exes will witness his wedding with Meghan Markle.

According to Becky Freeth in an article on Daily Mail, three of the Duke's exes have received an invite to his big day with the "Suits" star. Ellie Goulding, Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas are reportedly among the royal wedding guests because they remain "good friends" with the prince.

Goulding and Prince Harry reportedly remain amicable after their split. In addition, she is close friends with the groom-to-be's cousin, Princess Eugenie.

However, although the singer is "excited" to attend the event, she will not be performing at the reception. In 2011, the "Love Me Like You Do" hitmaker sang at Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding.

Prince Harry invited Goulding to perform at the closing ceremony of Invictus Games in 2014. Two years later the pair was seen "kissing" under a blanket during a post-polo event. However, both have since moved on from their romance. In fact, Goulding might attend Prince Harry's wedding with her boyfriend Caspar Jopling, 26.

Aside from Goulding, Bonas and Davy received invites too. Davy and Prince Harry's friendship were given, but another source said that Markle's fiancé and Bonas were not on good terms.

"Both [Prince Harry and Markle] will be going through the list carefully. Don't expect to see Cressida invited —the two didn't remain friends— but do not be surprised if Chelsy shows up with a date. The two have remained friends long after ending their relationship and still keep in touch to this day," a source told Us Weekly.

However, Richard Eden believed otherwise. According to the Daily Mail contributor, both ladies are good friends of Prince Harry.

"Harry has stayed good friends with Chelsy and Cressida, so they will be there, one of his pals tells me," Eden wrote. "He made sure there were no hard feelings when they split up. I don't think Meghan will mind."

In related news, according to Katie Nicholl, Prince Harry and Davy tried to save their relationship. In fact, they went to Africa in the summer of 2015 hoping for reconciliation. Unfortunately, they were not able to rekindle their romance.

"You sort of get the feeling that neither of them were quite ever willing to completely let go of that love affair. They'd carved their names into one of the tree trunks on the family estate. It was such a love affair, it really was," Nicholl said about the exes.

