Meghan Markle shares a number of common traits with Princess Diana.

Andrew Morton has written a biography of the late Princess of Wales and of the future royal. According to the author, Prince Harry's mother and fiancée have similar personalities.

"I think what Diana and Meghan have most in common is that they're both glamorous," Morton told Entertainment Tonight. "Feminine, but also feminists. They're independent...certainly for Diana, but also, humanitarian. Two women who want to give back."

In Morton's unauthorized biography of the "Suits" actress, he wrote that she's obsessed with the People's Princess. In fact, Markle was affected with Princess Diana's funeral.

"When she was a teenager, like everybody else, she watched the funeral. She'd watched videos of Diana and Charles married in 1981," Morton said. "She was affected by the funeral, as many people were, and she and her friends together gathered toys and games and gave them to children who were less fortunate, kind of as a way signaling or recognizing Diana's passing."

A friend of the princess in waiting also told the royal biographer in his book "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess" that she wanted to be Princess Diana 2.0. However, in Morton's opinion, there are still differences between the two women.

"Meghan's been called 'Diana 2.0.' I don't go with that for a minute," Morton said. "I think Meghan is 1.0. She's her own person. Diana was unique. Obviously, there are similarities, but there are also significant differences."

Last week, Morton appeared on ITV's "Lorraine" and compared Princess Diana and Markle. He even found it "fascinating that Diana died 36 and Meghan came on to the scene at 36. In a way she [Markle] is picking up the flag, she is a flag bearer for Diana." However, many did not agree with the royal biographer.

"How can Andrew Morton even try to compare Meghan to Princess Diana!!" Rachell Okin wrote on Twitter. "She wishes she was like her! Kate is following in Diana's footsteps far more. I don't see Harry & Meghan growing old together! What does Andrew actually know anyway!"

"How can you compare, one was the people's Princess and the other is an anti Trump, divorcee, wants to get on camera any chance she gets woman," James Smith added.

Photo: Getty Images/Tim Rooke