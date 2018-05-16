Meghan Markle has to avoid a number of social blunders at the royal wedding, according to a body language expert.

On Saturday, the "Suits" actress is set to tie the knot with Prince Harry. The couple has invited 600 guests but thousands of fans will be watching the event on TV. Thus, the future royal should be careful to avoid public embarrassment on her big day.

Judi James, a body language expert, gave Daily Star Online a list of things that Markle should steer clear at the royal day. The list includes hugging the queen and cracking a joke to name a few.

According to James, the bride-to-be should not hug Queen Elizabeth II. Markle loves to give hugs. In fact, when she and Prince Harry visited Edinburgh Castle in Scotland, she brushed away Alice Thompson's hand for an embrace.

"It was at the end when I went in for a handshake with Meghan and she just embraced me," Thompson recalled. "They were both so genuine - showing the kind of interest and good nature you can't fake."

According to James, this act breaks down status barriers. Michelle Obama was the last formidable person to do this with a one-armed truncated hug and she still made the front page for beaching the royal protocol.

Also, Markle's wedding dress design should not be bias cut, by this, James cited Pippa Middleton's bridal gown as an example which makes the most of her curves. According to the expert, this will be deemed as "inappropriate" and Prince Harry's bride might "incur the wrath of those previous royal brides in the audience who were persuaded to appear swathed in yards of heavy sequinned brocade for their own nuptials."

Also, Markle should never crack a joke, especially about divorce, naughty behavior and wealth. While Americans love to add funny lines in their speeches, the royal family is like a minefield when it comes to things that one has to say or not.

If any of Prince Harry 's exes are invited, Markle should avoid spending too much chatting with her. James warned that this could cause trouble and be "money shot" for the press.

Speaking of the press, Prince Harry and Markle only invited one reporter and four photojournalists for their big day. According to Duncan Larcombe, the royal is not a fan of the media and not having them at the royal wedding is like a present to him.

"Harry's attitude towards the press is he doesn't like the press," said Larcombe, who covered Prince Harry for over a decade as The Sun's royal editor. "The chance of leaving journalists out in the street for the royal wedding is a gift for him."

Photo: Getty Images/Toby Melville