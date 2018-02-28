Meghan Markle might be living overseas now, but that doesn’t mean she’s completely lost touch with what’s going on in Hollywood. During the first official event for the “Fab Four,” which is made up of Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William, the actress used her platform to speak up and out about the Time’s Up and Me Too campaigns happening in the entertainment industry and beyond.

“What’s interesting is that I hear a lot of people saying, when talking about girls’ empowerment and women as well, you’ll often hear people saying, ‘You’re helping them find their voices,’” Markle said at the Royal Foundation event on Wednesday in London.

While she’s glad to be doing her part, she disagrees with that statement on a fundamental level because she believes women already have their voices and just lack the outside encouragement to utilize them.

Photo: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

“Women don’t need to find their voice, they need to feel empowered to use it and people need to be encouraged to listen,” she said during the affair’s panel, which aims to set the royals’ charitable vision. “Right now with so many campaigns, Me Too and Time’s Up, there is no better time to really continue to shine a light on women feeling empowered and people really helping to support them, men included in that.”

Though she’s “just” been there for only three months now, Markle’s excited to continue her philanthropic involvements and grow her role within different organizations. She finds that all people and charities can make a “tremendous difference,” which is why she’s been contributing her time and effort since she arrived.

“Even if it’s quietly behind the scenes, which is what I’ve focused my energy on thus far, it’s meeting with the right people and the right organizations and learning as much as I can so I can maximize the opportunity we have here to really make an impact,” she said.

While Markle won’t officially join the foundation until after her wedding to Prince Harry in May, thus properly making her part of the royal family, this event acted as her introduction into its world and what exactly the royal institution involves itself with.